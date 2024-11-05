Taj Gibson enters Charlotte's starting five in Minnesota to face Edwards, Gobert, Timberwolves
The Charlotte Hornets are ready to go in The Gopher State for a matchup with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards and Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball will be forever linked as they were both selected in the top three of 2020’s NBA Draft, and tonight will mark the next chapter in the budding cross-conference rivalry.
Charles Lee on LaMelo Ball's offense:
“He’s been a great playmaker. I think in our early offense with the ball, he’s done a great job of
creating off the pick-and-roll. Sometimes he gets a little sped up and I don’t think the rest of the
team can keep up with his pace, but he still happens to make something happen out of nothing.
I think his off-ball habits have improved. You’re seeing him get a couple more catch and shoot
3s because I think he’s trusting Tre Mann to run a pick-and-roll, or he’s trusting Brandon (Miller)
or Miles (Bridges) or whomever it may be. He’s putting it together on both sides of the offensive
side of the ball in terms of playing on the ball and off the ball.”
Neither of the stars had an impact in these squad’s last matchup quite like former Timberwolves forward Karl Anthony-Towns. KAT poured in 62 points against the Hornets last time out, a joint record with Carmelo Anthony for the most points scored in a game against Charlotte. The Hornets overcame a 15-point fourth quarter deficit to knock off the Timberwolves in that one, and Charlotte just announced the five players that will start tonight’s game with the hopes of pulling of back-to-back wins in the land of a thousand lakes.
The veteran big man Taj Gibson is set to start his first game as a Hornet tonight. Affectionately nicknamed "unc," Gibson will reinforce the painted area in Mark Williams and Nick Richard's absence.
Charlotte’s starting five:
Point guard: LaMelo Ball
Shooting guard: Brandon Miller
Small forward: Josh Green
Power forward: Miles Bridges
Center: Taj Gibson
Minnesota's starting five:
Point guard: Mike Conley
Shooting guard: Anthony Edwards
Small Forward: Jaden McDaniels
Power forward: Julius Randle
Center: Rudy Gobert
Fans local to the Carolinas can watch tonight’s game on the FanDuel Sports Network, or their streaming app. Non-local fans can catch the action on NBA League Pass.
