Former Charlotte Bobcats first-round pick D.J. Augustin retires
Sunday afternoon, veteran NBA guard D.J. Augustin announced his retirement from the game of basketball.
The Charlotte Bobcats selected Augustin with the ninth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and appeared in 282 games for the organization, spanning from 2008-12. During his time in the Queen City, Augustin averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 assists, and two rebounds per game while shooting 40% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
After leaving Charlotte, Augustin went on to spend time with the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.
D.J. Augustin's official announcement on Instagram
"Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long. Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons, and experiences beyond the court.
"From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way.
I" want to thank my wife for making every house a home, my children for being my motivation, my parents for their sacrifices, my sisters and my family for their unwavering support. I’m thankful for my teammates for the brotherhood we share. To my coaches and staff, thank you for your guidance. To the fans, your love and support has made this journey unforgettable.
"As I walk into the next chapter of my life, I carry with me the values that basketball has taught me: resilience, hard work, and dedication.
"I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love.
"Thank you for being a part of my story."
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
LaMelo Ball accomplishes something only Steph Curry has been able to do
Score Predictions for Hornets vs. Timberwolves
Breaking Down LaMelo Ball's Foul Struggles: Causes and Solutions
Brandon Miller speaks on his synergy with Hornets star LaMelo Ball