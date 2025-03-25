ESPN BPI gives generous prediction for Hornets vs. Magic
The Charlotte Hornets (18-53) are at home on Tuesday, this time hosting the division rival Orlando Magic (34-38) for one last time this season. The Magic currently lead the season series 3-0 with double-digitswins in each of the prior matchups.
What the BPI says
According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have a 42.8% chance of coming away with victory in tonight’s game. What might seem like a fairly generous number considering the Magic’s status as a play-in team and the Hornets' status as a top-odds lottery team most likely has to do with the Magic being on the second night of a back-to-back while the Hornets have an extra night of rest.
Charlotte's recent games
Following one of the more competent stretches of the season in mid-March, the Hornets have gone just 1-4 during their last five games. With an average margin of defeat of 29.75 points over those games, the Hornets are certainly struggling to find their fight as the regular season nears the final hours.
LaMelo Ball has especially struggled to find his shot of late, as evidenced by him shooting better than 31.6% from the field just twice in his last seven games. As the primary offensive initiator for the team, his struggles are felt in the team's performance as a whole.
Orlando's recent games
The Magic enter the matchup winners of three of their last four, including wins over playoff teams in the Cavaliers and Lakers. The only loss over that stretch came against a strong Rockets squad who are currently the second seed in the Western Conference. Forward Paolo Banchero has been especially effective in the month of March, sporting 30.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 50/41/84 shooting splits.
