Hornets injury update: LaMelo Ball, Jusuf Nurkic status vs. Nets revealed
As expected, the Charlotte Hornets will keep star point guard LaMelo Ball out of the lineup tonight against the Brooklyn Nets, resting him on the second night of a back-to-back.
The training staff has been extremely careful with his workload, with his ankles still causing some issues at times this season. Last night, Ball fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with 13 points and seven assists.
The Hornets will also be without center Jusuf Nurkic, who took a hard fall after slamming home a breakaway dunk on Friday night. Entering the game, Nurkic was already dealing with back spasms.
“To be honest with you, I don’t know, man. ...I stole the ball, and I saw Evan Mobley come and try to chase me for the block, so at that moment I was trying to get a peek where he was," Nurkic said in his postgame interview. "I felt like he was running, so I was trying to get a dunk, but my arms got stuck there and also just like slipped, so I couldn’t let the rim go. After I fell, I’m like, ‘It’s nothing. I’m fine.’”
