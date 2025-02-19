Mark Williams has a unique revenge game opportunity in Hornets-Lakers
The Charlotte Hornets don't have too many revenge games on their schedule this year. The vast majority of their players are longtime Hornets. Many have never played for another team, and the ones that have are either aging veterans like Taj Gibson and Seth Curry or journeymen who've bounced around like Jusuf Nurkic.
Tonight is the rare chance at a revenge game for a Hornets player, but not because he played for the team they're up against. In fact, quite the opposite. Mark Williams never made it onto the Los Angeles Lakers roster, but he can take revenge on them tonight.
The Lakers agreed to the blockbuster trade of Williams, sending Dalton Knecht (who can similarly have a revenge game tonight, though not with as much angst as Williams), Cam Reddish, and a 2031 first-round draft pick to Charlotte.
They later, after the deadline had passed, rescinded the trade due to a failed physical despite Williams being perfectly healthy right now. It prompted a long and drawn-out battle, but it's over now. Williams is back, and he's poised to be active for the first time since the trade tonight.
Williams has a gripe with both teams here. The Hornets didn't want him and even mulled a Hail Mary challenge of the trade to try and force it back through to get rid of Williams. That's a crude way of putting it, but it's probably how Williams felt when it was happening.
The Lakers didn't want him even though they desperately needed a center, and he's fully healthy right now. They're the reason he's back with the team that initially tried to move on, and they could be the target of his ire tonight.
The Lakers, as mentioned, needed a big man badly. They didn't end up with one thanks to Williams returning home, so they really don't have anyone to guard Williams on the interior. He struggled mightily with Anthony Davis last time these two matched up, but Davis is gone.
Jaxson Hayes is the de facto starter, and while his defensive rating is seventh-best on Los Angeles, he's not necessarily a lockdown defender. Neither is his backup, Alex Len (131.9 defensive rating in one game).
Williams may be limited after not playing much, but he has the chance to show the Lakers what they missed out on. He's probably upset with Charlotte, too, but he's playing for them and will have to take his frustrations out on the rim and any Lakers defenders who get in his way.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets and Lakers meet nearly two weeks after rescinded trade
Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball could make their return to lineup vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Hornets sign Elfrid Payton to second 10-day contract
Hornets make interesting decision in latest two-round mock draft projection