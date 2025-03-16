Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers
Believe it or not, the Charlotte Hornets are playing some inspiring basketball and have won three of their last four. Tonight, they'll look to stay hot as they play a rescheduled game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Here's our staff's picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Clippers 108, Hornets 98
The Hornets are probably feeling good after 145 points and two wins in three games, but the Clippers have the much better roster and even with LaMelo Ball seemingly back, this will be a tough battle.
Tyler Carmona: Clippers 105, Hornets 98
While the Hornets winning three out of the past four games is definitely encouraging, the Clippers have won five out of their last six. They're overall a more well-rounded team - so this wont be easy for the Hornets to pull off.
Ian Black: Clippers 110, Hornets 103
Seeing some life this late in the season has been nice to see after a truly disastrous stretch just a couple of weeks ago. Even so, the Clippers provide quite the challenge for the current Hornets roster and should be able to find a victory tonight.
Owen O'Conner: Clippers 112, Hornets 98
The Hornets have looked incredible (for their standards) lately. They have won three out of four and the team has been finally clicking. The Clippers are a big challenge for them, and as LA looks to get out of the play-in, the Hornets will not be a team that stands in their way.
