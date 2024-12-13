Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
After a long, yet much-needed five-day break, the Charlotte Hornets will take the floor looking to start a winning streak as they square off with the Chicago Bulls.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's action playing out.
Zachary Roberts: Bulls 108, Hornets 101
The Hornets probably had too long of a layover to ride the momentum of their previous win. The Bulls are a little better and, most importantly, a lot healthier. The Hornets may have some contributors back, but it’s not likely to be enough to turn the tides on the road.
Desmond Johnson: Hornets 119, Bulls 112
The Bulls are ranked 29th in the league in points given up per game with 123.0 PPG. Add on allowing opponents to shoot 37% from three for the season to date, and it looks like an opportunity for a big Brandon Miller game. In his last three outings, Miller is averaging 26 PPG and shooting 37% from three for the season. With no LaMelo Ball, watch for Miller to go toe to toe with Bulls guard Zach Lavine, scoring...Hornets pull away in the 4th.
Carson Cash: Bulls 110, Hornets 107
When both teams are healthy, Charlotte is the more talented team. Unfortunately, they are far from healthy, and the injuries continue to pile up. Unless Brandon Miller can step up and take over this game, Hornets fans might have to watch the season slip further out of reach. The Bulls have the advantage with their health heading into this matchup.
Ali Jawad: Bulls 112, Hornets 109
Give me a healthy Hornets team to win this game, but in this case, the injuries have left Charlotte on thin ice. The Hornets will need a big game from Brandon Miller to have any chance at winning this one. The matchup of Miller and Chicago's Zach LaVine should be a fun one to watch for fans.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets look to start a winning streak in road matchup with Bulls
Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaün receive status upgrades ahead of Friday night tilt in Chicago
Charlotte Hornets' head coach Charles Lee discusses how his team has attacked their four-day respite
Charles Lee gives status updates for injured starters LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges