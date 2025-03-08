All Hornets

Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game in Charlotte.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on during a break against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on during a break against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are back at it tonight in Uptown, this time, hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

Moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Nick Smith Jr.

G Damian Baugh

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Moussa Diabate

Brooklyn Nets

G D'Angelo Russell

G Cam Thomas

F Ziaire Williams

F Trendon Watford

C Nic Claxton

Charles Lee on Miles Bridges' career night on Friday

“I thought he played great. I thought he did it in a lot of different ways, too. It was really cool to see. We talked about it in the morning that we might see some zone. ...Miles took it upon himself yesterday to just get himself right to the nail, find the open holes, not hide behind defenders or leave anybody on an island. I thought we were able to play through him not only in zone, but just in a lot of different environments. It was a great learning experience for him at the end of the game of trying to stick that middle pick-and-roll screen and force that switch, try to get [Darius] Garland on him. I thought he was great. He also did a really good job of distributing and playing with the pass, too. Like I told him last night, I’m happy for his career high. I wish it could’ve been in a win, but I also think there’s so much more room for him to continue to grow.”

The Hornets and Nets are slated to get things started at 6 p.m. EST. You can watch the action by streaming on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

