The ESPN BPI doesn't like Charlotte's chances versus Detroit

Can the Hornets pick up their second straight win?

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA;Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) brings the ball up court against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets hit the road for the first time since January 22nd as they take on the Detroit Pistons, looking for their second straight victory.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPB Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Hornets have just a 23.7% chance of collecting their second straight win while Detroit has a 76.3% chance to move to a game over .500 on the season.

While the Hornets are in a much tougher situation, they do have LaMelo Ball back, and with him available, they have the ability to compete with anyone. I believe the computers are always going to be a little harsh on Charlotte until they start winning more games, but I'd give them north of a 30% chance, personally.

Charlotte's recent games

How about that wild finish on Friday night? Charlotte led the San Antonio Spurs for much of the night, but they wouldn't go away quietly. San Antonio had a two-point lead with just seconds remaining, and LaMelo Ball drove down the lane and kicked out to a wide-open Miles Bridges in the corner who drained a game-winning three. In their previous game, the Hornets battled for four quarters before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 112-102.

Detroit's recent games

The Pistons dropped two straight games at home to the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers but responded with a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday without Cade Cunningham. Malik Beasley exploded for 36 points on 13/23 shooting, including hitting 9-of-19 shots from range, while Tobias Harris added 22 points and nine boards.

