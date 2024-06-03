Alonzo Mourning is Cancer-Free Following Prostate Surgery
Former Charlotte Hornet Alonzo Mourning is now cancer-free. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Mourning recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with Stage 3 prostate cancer.
"What scares me about this disease is that there are so many men walking around feeling great and have that cancer in them and they don't know it," Mourning told ESPN. "The only way to find out is to get their blood tested and get their PSA checked. There are 3.3 million men living in the U.S. with prostate cancer, and many don't even know it. I was one of those guys."
In his interview with Woj, he stressed the importance of going to the doctor for routine checkups because in many cases, the symptoms can go unnoticed.
"Life was good and amazing for me, but if I had ignored getting checked and let this go, the cancer would've spread through my body. Unfortunately, as men, we don't like to go to the doctor, but this is the only way to find out what's going on in your body. Prostate and even colon cancer are silent killers and many men won't get those diagnosis until it's too late.
"We live in a world where it's taboo among men to talk about health issues. If I didn't get routine checkups, I probably wouldn't be here to talk about this. I want men to be proactive with their health."
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
JT Thor to Play for South Sudan in 2024 Olympics
Hornets Linked to Three Players in Latest Mock Draft
P.J. Washington Reacts to Tyler Herro's Slight Toward Charlotte