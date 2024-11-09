Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball torching the Indiana Pacers in tonight's second half? That's a scary sight
The Charlotte Hornets are playing some inspired basketball. A sleepy start like the one the team had tonight against the Indiana Pacers would have doomed Hornets teams of old. Not this one.
On the backs of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets dominated the second half against the Pacers, outscoring Indiana by 29 points in the last 18 minutes of action to walk out of their home arena with a 20 point victory that enthralled the thousands of fans that made their way to the Spectrum Center.
It was a performance that put the league on notice, solidifying the fact that these are not the Charlotte Hornets that they once were. The duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are unlike anything the city of Charlotte has seen on a basketball court, and following tonight’s game, Miller gave his thoughts on the current status and future potential of him and his back court running mate.
Miller and Ball's partnership is a 'scary sight'
"It's definitely scary. LaMelo is that two-way that coach Charles has been preaching to everybody. And also myself, that's a dangerous game to play. His ability to pass the ball on the offensive side and my ability to knock down shots, I think that's a great duo to have."
The ability that those two have to make contested shots and cary an offense is top-notch. Tonight's blueprint of gritty defense, persistent energy, and relentless rebounding to keep the game close, followed up by elite shot-making by Ball and Miller in crunch time is going to win the Charlotte Hornets a bunch of games both now, and in the future. Charles Lee's messaging of consistent energy, passion, and joy on the floor will take teams by surprise when they enter the beehive that has become the Spectrum Center, and Charlotte's superstars will keep them in contests with their versatile offfensive skillsets.
Role players stepped up to support Miller and Ball's offensive efforts
The Hornets ability to take punches and keep rolling is inspiring. Down three front court players including two starters and a key reserve that had been starting to begin the season, Charlotte did not give an inch to Indiana’s front court of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam. That pair of players should have dominated Charlotte's shorthanded front line, and even though Siakam poured in a season high scoring total, the duo failed to impact the game when it mattered. Charlotte's scrambling defense, never -ending energy on the glass, and their switchability across all five players that took the floor tonight did enough on the defensive side of the ball to let their two superstar score takeover in winning time. It's a blueprint that dominated last season's Eastern Conference runners up, and it is a replicable one that will continue to bring back the buzz around these Charlotte Hornets
