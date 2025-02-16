Brandon Miller praises LaMelo Ball’s resilience after All-Star snub
Charlotte Hornets rookie Brandon Miller had high praise for his star teammate LaMelo Ball. Although Ball wasn’t selected to this year's All-Star game, Miller lauded his teammates' positive mindset throughout the process.
“That’s one of the guys who’s definitely supposed to be here,” Miller said during a SiriusXM NBA Radio interview. “Hats off to him for not laying his head down, not getting down on himself, only because he didn’t make All-Star. He’s gonna keep shining and being LaMelo.”
The 22-year-old point guard is putting together the most productive offensive season of his career, averaging 27.3 points, 7.2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game.
While his stats were impressive, Ball’s constant bouts with nagging injuries throughout the season might have played a part in the snub. His scoring average would rank among the league’s top ten, but he has not played enough games to technically qualify. Another potential hindering factor is his offensive inefficiencies,
Since being picked by the Hornets with the No.2 overall selection in 2023, Miller has also showcased some dynamic offensive ability. Before suffering a season-ending knee injury, Miller was averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 rebounds. The chemistry between Miller and Ball has been a focal point for the Hornets’ future, with the rookie embracing the leadership role of his veteran point guard.
Despite the All-Star snub, it seems like Ball’s productivity and mentality isn’t going unnoticed by his teammates.
