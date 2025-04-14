Charles Lee jokes that Seth Curry is the best shooter in his family after stellar season
At the top of the NBA's three-point shooting leaderboard is Charlotte Hornets veteran guard Seth Curry. The longtime shooter took just enough three-point shots to qualify, ending with a 45.6% clip from range, 1% better than Zach LaVine for the NBA lead.
It was a special season for a Hornets player, a rare positive in a year that ended with 19 wins and a chance at the top overall pick in the NBA Draft. After that, Charles Lee, Charlotte's first-year coach, hyped up his veteran guard.
"I'm so happy for Seth (Curry). I've always believed through my time in the league and just being a historian of the league that he was always the best Curry shooter," Lee joked. "If those other Currys would have had me as coach, they'd probably be at the same level. But maybe this offseason they will either listen to me or to Seth."
Lee also praised Curry's work ethic for getting to this point. The irony is that he was being interviewed by Eric Collins, the popular broadcaster who pairs with Dell Curry, Seth's father, a longtime Hornet, and a career 40.2% from three during his career.
Curry was forced into more action this year than expected. He was the veteran shooter off the bench, but injuries and trades forced him into the lineup. Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball went down. Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic were traded. Suddenly, Curry was a regular starter.
He responded by winning the three-point percentage title and averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. He also shot 47.8% from the field.
