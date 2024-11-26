Charlotte Hornets injury update: Ailing contributors set to miss contest against Adebayo, Butler, Heat
The Charlotte Hornets continue to be shorthanded.
Recent injury updates ahead of tomorrow night’s game against the Miami Heat point to the continued absence of key rotation players Tre Mann, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, and Nick Richards. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and the rest of the healthy Hornets need some help, and it won't be coming on Wednesday.
Charlotte struggled on offense in their latest contest against the Orlando Magic. The missing interior presence of Miles Bridges and Nick Richards, combined with the absence of perimeter playmaking from Tre Mann have the team's offense outside of it's two stars bottoming out.
The brilliance of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller can only take Charlotte so far. It will take a holistic team effort to take down their division rivals, the Miami heat, in Wednesday's contest. Miami has struggled to start the season, but Erik Spoelstra and company have as high of a ceiling as any squad in the Association.
See below for a full injury report for both teams ahead of tomorrow night's contest.
Injury report for Heat at Hornets 11/27
Charlotte Hornets: OUT Grant Williams (R Knee), Mark Williams (Foot), Miles Bridges (R Knee) DaQuan Jeffries (R Hand) Tre Mann (Back), Nick Richards (Rib)
