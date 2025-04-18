Could the Hornets make a run at Lonzo Ball this offseason?
With the Chicago Bulls' season ending on Wednesday night, the team has to start to look at itself, and what to do with their current roster.
One player that could be of intrigue this offseason? Lonzo Ball, Charlotte Hornets' star LaMelo Ball's older brother.
Ball played in 35 games this season, his first season since being injured in the 2021-22 season. The Bulls guard averaged 7.6 points a night, shooting 36.6% from the field and 34.4% from deep. Ball played stellar defense this season when he was in the lineup, and his playmaking looked just as good as ever, despite seeing a numbers decrease over the previous few seasons.
The former UCLA guard signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension with the Bulls in the days leading up to the NBA's Trade Deadline. Before the deal was announced, Lonzo's name was in trade talks with several rumored suitors over the weeks leading up to the deadline. After the contract was signed, it could be all but assumed that Ball would be staying in Chicago for the foreseeable future.
Well, that was before the Josh Giddey and Coby White late season breakouts.
Giddey and White complicate things. Both play the same position as Ball, and with Ayo Dosunmu as well, Lonzo begins to become buried on the depth chart. So, if the Bulls decide to go young and move on from Ball this offseason, what would a team like the Hornets have to give up to get LaMelo's older brother?
The Trade
A deal that could work for both sides, as the Hornets move on from Josh Green after one season. Green was disappointing for the Buzz this season, averaging only 7.4 points a night. The wing position might start to become crowded for the Hornets this offseason, and moving off of Green for another guard might be the smart move.
It would give the Hornets another ball handler who can play excellent defense as well as playmake, and would give Charlotte an extremely quality starter for when his younger brother is out.
As for the Bulls, the draft capital may be more of an incentive in the deal to make this trade. Green can be a quality player for them, but they also have the option to move the wing elsewhere for another return, presuming that a contender may want to take on Josh's deal.
