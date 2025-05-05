Ex-Hornets head coach James Borrego named a candidate for NBA job opening
James Borrego, the former head coach of the Charlotte Hornets, is knocking on the door of getting a second chance as the lead man in the NBA. According to reputable NBA insider Marc Stein, Borrego is a candidate for the Phoenix Suns vacancy, alongside Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Dave Joerger
During his tenure with the Hornets, Borrego compiled a record of 138-163, but led the organization to consecutive appearances in the play-in tournament. The results of those two games are considered to be the main reason he was shown the door, getting blown out by Indiana and Atlanta in 2021 and 2022.
While posting flat performances in both play-in games wasn't a good look, Borrego should have been given a longer leash. He became the first head coach in NBA history to see a record improvement of 10+ wins in consecutive seasons and lose his job.
Since his firing, the Hornets have tumbled back to the cellar of the Eastern Conference, going a combined 67-179. Obviously, the team's health has been a major contributor to the downfall, but Borrego accomplished more than what was expected, especially considering how young the team was at the time of his departure.
