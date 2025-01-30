Here's the perfect trade to accelerate the Charlotte Hornets' rebuild
The Charlotte Hornets have the chance to really push their rebuild into high gear. The perfect trade is out there, and it helps them set up for the future. Is it doable right now? Maybe. The Hornets would need to be aggressive and it would likely make their 2024-25 team worse, but that may help them win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes anyway.
The true perfect trade to kick off a genuine rebuild would be something massive. The only thing the Hornets could even possibly do to that end would be trade LaMelo Ball, but that's not happening. That would be foolish and it's unrealistic, so the actual perfect trade has to be something else.
I believe it involves Isaac Okoro. The wing has been on Charlotte's radar in the past. He won't be terribly easy to add, but he's also somewhat expendable. He's been injured and the Cleveland Cavaliers haven't missed a beat.
He would be the centerpiece that Charlotte gets back, but he wouldn't have to be alone. Okoro is just 24, so he's right there with the Hornets core's ages. Brandon Miller is 22, and both LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are 23.
Here's the mock trade: Charlotte receives Isaac Okoro, Caris Levert, Georges Niang, and a 2030 first-round pick. Cleveland receives Miles Bridges, Vasilije Micic, Taj Gibson, and a 2026 second-round pick (via DEN).
The Cavaliers get a much higher-end forward, someone who raises the offensive floor of the team. He's an upgrade over Okoro and he's healthier. He is more expensive, but he's not a rental. Bridges is under contract for three seasons, which lines up well with the contracts of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
The Cavs would now have a truly frightening lineup: Garland, Mitchell, Bridges, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. This is why they say yes, and it gives them this lineup for several years into the future. Vasilije Micic and Taj Gibson are depth adds, but Micic would be an excellent defense-first, playmaking guard off the bench in Cleveland.
The Hornets would move off of the Bridges contract in this scenario, which is huge for the rebuild. $25 million isn't a backbreaking salary, but it's not one the Hornets should have tied up in a 27-year-old who is their third or fourth option on a given night. They're not at the stage where they can shell that out to free agents yet.
The Hornets get a younger and cheaper forward who will be under team control for two seasons. He'd be a starter, though the Hornets might have to get creative at the power-forward spot. Caris Levert is an expiring contract and he's 30, so he's just financial relief. He could be traded for more assets, too.
Okoro is the centerpiece, but Charlotte also gets back a future first. 2030 is a long way away, but look at what the Oklahoma City Thunder did. They're still reaping the benefits of trades they made years ago, and theirs is a model the Hornets should emulate.
