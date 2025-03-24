Kyrie Irving has 'healthy admiration' for Hornets star LaMelo Ball
Kyrie Irving was on a livestream a few days ago, and he was asked about Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Irving, a 13-year veteran, had nothing but praise for the young guard. This is not the first time Irving has complimented Ball, either. He had nothing but nice things to say after their most recent head-to-head matchup.
This time, Irving said it was clear that the Hornets star watched film of Irving growing up. He added, "When he first came into the league, we were signed to the same agency, and he's still with the same agency now, Roc Nation. I ended up getting a chance to see him from afar, and also just have a healthy admiration for somebody that has been underneath the public eye for that long and still is ultra ultra-successful."
Irving said it was "one of the best things" when a young player "actually achieves the unachievable" despite constant scrutiny and a camera always being on them. The Dallas Mavericks guard admitted that it had to be tough having such attention on him for so long.
Long before Ball was in the NBA, he was a bit of a reality TV star. The basketball player starred on Ball in the Family, a reality show highlighting one of the most prominent families in youth basketball. The youngest of three, LaMelo would eventually go on to play pro ball overseas and get drafted in the first round by the Hornets in 2020. He has since gone on to become one of the top young guards in the league and an All-Star.
Irving has been sidelined this year with a torn ACL, but he got to play against Ball and is now expressing his admiration for how much Ball has withstood to live out his NBA dreams.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Who should the Hornets target if they lose out on Cooper Flagg? Here are two promising prospects
Chandler Parsons explains how LaMelo Ball is 'leaving free money on the table'
Wiggins catches fire, Hornets lose and are eliminated from playoff contention
Miles Bridges predicted to be used as trade bait this offseason by the Hornets