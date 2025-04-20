Hornets guard Tre Mann hints at potential return to Charlotte next season
Tre Mann has almost become a forgotten piece on the Charlotte Hornets, due to the fact of him missing the majority of the season with a back issue. Mann only played in 13 games this season and his last game played was November 21st.
The 24-year-old was in store for his best season of his career prior to the injury. In the 13 games he played, he averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, while shooting 43.5% from the field.
This summer, Mann will become a restricted free agent, which means the Hornets could match any offer another team extends to him or do a potential sign-and-trade. However, it seems as if Mann is hinting at remaining in Charlotte for next season.
The playoffs began on Saturday, and the Hornets once again were sitting on the couch. It's been that way each year since the 2015-2016 season, but Mann seems like he wants to be a reason to change that.
His recent tweet definitely could allude to him wanting to stay in Charlotte, but it is a business, so there's definitely no guarantee. There have been a lot of unknowns surrounding him, though since there haven't been any updates about his injury or his future since the start of the calendar year.
However, Mann's deal will most likely look much cheaper due to his unfortunate back troubles that kept him off the floor. The Hornets' guard was certainly in store for a massive payday beforehand, and there's no question that he had a huge impact for the Hornets.
The Hornets had a record of 6-7 when Mann suited up and just a 13-56 record when he wasn't able to play. Obviously, the Hornets had other issues and other injuries, but the loss of Mann was seen to be very demoralizing as he was the Hornets spark plug off the bench.
Charlotte could definitely use Mann next season, and it seems like the 24-year-old is very open to not only re-signing but also getting the Hornets back to the playoffs and snapping the nine-year drought.
The free agency period begins on June 30th.
