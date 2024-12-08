Hornets injury update: Mark Williams to sit road matchup vs. Pacers
Another day, another injury update for the Charlotte Hornets (6-17), who will face off later today against the Indiana Pacers (10-14).
The Hornets will once again be without center Mark Williams, who is sidelined with left foot injury management.
Williams made his season debut on December 3 after being sidelined for a year due to injuries. He played against the Philadelphia 76ers in his return and participated in two more games against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. While already on a serious minutes restriction, Williams may be held out of participating in back-to-backs for the foreseeable future.
Through his first three games this season, the 22-year-old is currently averaging 7.3 points per game and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field.
In Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, Williams finished a perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field, scoring 12 points, along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists in 11 minutes of play.
The Hornets are already without key players like guard LaMelo Ball (calf), forward Miles Bridges (right knee), guard Tre Mann (Disc Irritation), Forward/Center Moussa Diabaté (Illness), Forward Tidjane Salaün (left ankle), and forward Grant Williams (ACL).
The struggling Hornets, who have lost nine of their last ten games, will attempt to end their eight-game losing streak, which marks the 10th time since 1990 that the team has experienced such a run.
The Hornets will tip off against the Pacers at 5 PM EST from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network - Charlotte. The Pacers won the first meeting of the season, 103-83, on November 8 in Charlotte.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Pacers
Hornets head to Indiana looking to end eight-game losing skid
Brandon Miller's hot streak reaches level only matched by Anthony Edwards
Tidjane Salaün injury: How it impacts the Charlotte Hornets' front court rotation
Grant Williams shares update on timeline to return from ACL injury