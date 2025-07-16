Hornets may have the steal of the 2025 NBA draft and it's not Kon Knueppel
Through three Summer League games, the 2025 Charlotte Hornets rookie class has looked solid. Summer League often means very little when it comes to translating to NBA talent, but it is ultimately better to look like a good player than not.
So far, they might have one of the steals of the draft, but not in Kon Knueppel, who has looked solid if unspectacular so far. Rather, Liam McNeeley, the 29th overall pick, has looked like a future star early on. The Hornets grabbed him in the Mark Williams trade at the very end of the first round.
According to Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, he is one of five early candidates for the steal of the draft. "Liam McNeeley was the 10th-ranked prospect in a high school class that included Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and several others who just heard their names called by the NBA commissioner last month," Bailey said. His difficult time fitting in with UConn and injuries helped him slide to 29th, though.
"Through two games, though, he's looked every bit the five-star recruit he was in high school, calmly stepping into off-the-dribble and catch-and-shoot threes, attacking the paint when opportunities arise and providing some ancillary contributions, too," Bailey said.
In his NBA debut, he went for 22 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, far outshining Knueppel, who was taken 25 spots earlier. "And if he winds up spending a lot of time in lineups with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, he could be in line for some big nights against opponents' third- or fourth-best perimeter defenders," Bailey concluded. Other steals included Hansen Yang, Nique Clifford, Carter Bryant, and Jase Richardson.
The Hornets needed some things to fall in their favor, especially after swinging and (for now) missing in last year's draft. Hitting on Knueppel is needed, but having McNeeley as a potential legitimate NBA contributor is key as well. It would make them a better team, but it would also make the Mark Williams trade look even better.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Kemba Walker snubbed as greatest Hornets player ever
Was waiving Josh Okogie the right move for the Hornets?
The Charlotte Hornets have made their decision on Josh Okogie
NBA analyst has silly criticism for Kon Knueppel in Summer League