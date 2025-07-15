R-E-L-A-X: Kon Knueppel silences doubters with impressive Summer League performance
Summer League is simultaneously one of the NBA’s most entertaining and most exhausting products.
On one hand, watching young players and journeymen hoop to prove their worth to an NBA or overseas franchise is a joy, knowing that each bucket, rebound, or defensive stop, is a step towards securing their long-term future. These games do matter, contrary to popular belief.
On the other, overreactions seep into the discourse, as hot takes become the most valuable currency in the Vegas economy, a frustrating reality when talking about basketball this time of year.
In the case of the Charlotte Hornets, said overreactions have dominated the conversation around controversial number four overall pick Kon Knueppel.
Knueppel, a 6’6” swingman out of Duke University, put up a meager statistical output in Charlotte’s Summer League opener against Utah. His final line: five points, one rebound, and four assists on 1/8 from the field, was ripe for nitpicking.
Kon couldn’t buy a jumper. He missed his free throws. He looked overmatched. Utah sped up the normally metronomic hooper. It was a tough debut for Knueppel, no ifs, ands, or buts about it.
Kon quelled some of those concerns in his second go around.
On Monday night, in a win over Dallas’ Cooper Flagg-less Summer League squad, Knueppel’s two-way skillset shined brighter than a Vegas marquee.
On defense, Knueppel used his stocky frame to wall up ball handlers and force passes and contested shots. When he got beat off the dribble, he used Spidey-like spatial awareness and took acute angles to cut off the ball handler on their way to the basket and impact shots on their way up. Kon's defense was legitimately impressive tonight in the desert.
He may never be a plus defender, but he can be a fine enough defender to stay on the floor in high-leverage moments.
On offense, Knueppel flashed the whole package.
He was a walking paint touch, finding shots for himself and his teammates off the dribble. Knueppel failed to put up gaudy assist numbers in the win, but he never looked sped up. When he picked up his dribble, Kon calmly surveyed the floor, kept his pivot foot, and dished the ball to a spotted up or hard-cutting teammate.
I don’t want to spew the classic trope that has been said about white players for decades, but Knueppel continuously made the right play on offense.
His game, connective in nature, isn’t built for flashy Summer League performances like Tre Johnson and Ace Bailey who will pour in buckets with high-level shooting exposes.
Knueppel will find ways to score the ball (he shot it much better on Monday compared to Friday), but his makes weren’t coming off a flurry of jab steps or a killer crossover. They came in the flow of the offense, both in the half court and in transition, and were the best option for the team in the moment.
This type of performance is what Kon Knueppel’s best games will look like early on in his NBA career.
He brought down a slew of rebounds, he defended well, he kept the ball moving on offense, and he knocked down shots when afforded the opportunity to get a clean look. Charles Lee, in his short tenure has head coach, has been looking for connectors in Charlotte.
Knueppel is one.
That is the perfect style of player to surround your stars, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, with. An unselfish, confident, two-way player that can create shots for himself and others while impacting the game on the glass.
It is likely that the Hornets stick Knueppel in bubble wrap for the rest of their Summer League campaign, and if they do, he'll have shown enough against Dallas to quell any (outlandish) concerns about his long-term NBA future. Kon has a long way to go in his climb up the NBA ranks, but he stepped up the first rung tonight in Vegas, setting the stage for his further ascent come October.
