Hornets rule out Josh Green for season opener vs. Rockets
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Josh Green will not play in the team's season opener tonight against the Houston Rockets.
Green sustained an Achilles injury in the second game of the preseason against the Miami Heat and has not returned to game action since. While this is not an injury that is expected to keep Green sidelined for long, it does take a big hit to the Hornets' starting lineup which is already without Mark Williams (foot).
Prior to the injury, Green shot 2/5 from the field totaling five points in 27 minutes of work.
Green was acquired by the Hornets over the summer, as part of the NBA's first-ever six-team trade which included the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Charlotte Hornets.
In 223 career games, the former 2020 first-round draft pick is averaging 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and 37.5% from three-point land.
The Hornets and Rocket will tip off the season at 8 p.m. EST.
