Hornets star Miles Bridges labeled NBA's most overrated player since 2020
Miles Bridges is currently the longest-tenured player for the Charlotte Hornets. Drafted in 2018, he's the last piece of a bygone era that included James Borrego, Steve Clifford, Mitch Kupchak, and Michael Jordan. Everyone else is relatively new to the franchise.
That longstanding nature with the team means very little, though, when a player doesn't perform up to the standard set for them. That appears to be the case for Bridges, who got labeled the number one most overrated player in the 2020s by Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.
B/R insider rips Miles Bridges as supremely overrated
In 20204-25, Miles Bridges averaged over 20 points per game, a good mark. Unfortunately, he was literally the least efficient player to cross that threshold with a dismal .541 true shooting percentage.
In 2023-24, he was the seventh-least efficient 20-point scorer by that same metric. He's a scorer who doesn't seem to do it at a high clip or with good efficiency. This is despite there being plenty of opportunity in Charlotte, where the team has been dead-end since before he arrived.
"Miles Bridges has a strong case to be the NBA's standard-bearer for empty calories. That he's avoided being discussed in this vein is equal parts oversight, minor miracle, and proof of his being overrated," Dan Favale argued.
"He's posted an above-average true shooting percentage twice in the past five years, and among the 96 players to match or exceed his usage rate during this span, his effective field-goal percentage ranks 41st—wholly unimpressive for someone who sees the vast majority of his made shots come off assists," Favale went on, further burying the axe.
Bridges, in Favale's eyes, does nothing else at a good enough level to be anything significant in the NBA. He has some defensive versatility, but the Hornets have allowed fewer points per possession with him on the court one time since they drafted him. He's been a pretty disappointing defender.
"His passing is nondescript for someone with his usage. Out of that same 96-player pool, his assist percentage ranks 73rd. His free-throw-attempt rate, meanwhile, ranks 71st," Favale went on to say.
Bridges does have some value on the court, it's just not "close to that of a top-100" sort of player in the NBA, and that's been the case for a while, as Favale pointed out. "Pick your favorite catch-all stat, and he's likely to grade out as a top-100 name in a single season maybe once," Favale concluded.
It remains to be seen what the Hornets will do with Bridges, a $25 million annual player who has two years left on his contract. The Hornets could trade him now or wait and let him go because it's not as if they're planning to be highly competitive in the next two seasons based on their offseason activity.
- MORE STORES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Where does LaMelo Ball rank among the 2020 draft class? Analyst reveals
LaMelo Ball's crunch-time prowess hailed by NBA analyst
Hornets' Collin Sexton gives inspiring speech at the NBPA Top 50 camp
Former Hornets reporter Ashley ShahAhmadi joining the NBA on NBC