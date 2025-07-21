Hornets win Summer League Championship with victory over the Kings
CHAMPIONS!
The Charlotte Hornets are Summer League Champions, defeating the Sacramento Kings 81-7 in the championship game Sunday night. It's the first Summer League championship win in Hornets history.
The team was depleted again, no Liam McNeeley, Tidjane Salaun, or Sion James again, and center PJ Hall signed a two-way deal hours ago with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Hornets had it going early. The team held a 16 point lead headed into the second quarter, shooting 71% from the field and 55% from deep. However, water found its level, and after a run from the Kings the Hornets lead was dwindled down to 7 going into the second half.
The Kings were able to continue to keep the lead around 7, but a run towards the end of the third quarter helped the squad hold onto an 11 point lead going into the fourth quarter.
67-56 going into the fourth. One quarter away from being Summer League champions. Only 10 minutes. The lead was down to one with a minute left. Kon Knueppel hit a seemingly dagger three, and then Isaac Jones came back and hit one. After being fouled intentionally, Knueppel missed the second free throw, but a missed rebound gave the Hornets the ball back. The Kings went on to foul Jaylen Sims, and pushed the lead up to 4 with 9.6 seconds on the clock.
After two clutch free throws from Ryan Kalkbrenner with 3.5 seconds on the clock, the Hornets closed the game out: Summer League Champions.
It was a great all around game, but especially from the two rookies, Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Knueppel had 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Kalkbrenner had 15 points, 9 rebounds, a steal, and a block. Every player that played for the Hornets had an incredible impact tonight, and is the reason they are champions.
Best of the Night: Hornets are Champions
Although it is just Summer League, it's still a championship at the NBA level. It's a huge boost for the entire organization, and may signal a changing of times with the Hornets organization. The most exciting part of it? The championship was won by all young and promising Hornets players, primarily led by fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel.
The Hornets have an exciting young core, some of whom now have a championship under their belt. It's the first Summer League championship in Hornets history, and with how this Hornets squad is built, may not be the last in the next few seasons.
Charlotte basketball looks like it is back.
Worst of the Night: Nothing, again.
This is the third game in a row where the Hornets have not had any negative performances. The team had an all around incredible performance, and it helped translate into being Summer League champions for the first time in team history.
The only negative? A 10 PM EST game on a Sunday night.
Highlight of the Night: Clutch Knueppel Triple
The game is becoming easier and easier for Kon Knueppel. His confidence and composure have been going through the roof over the past few games, and it's clear right here.
