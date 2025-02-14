How far are the Hornets from being a playoff team?
The 2024-25 season has been a disaster for the Charlotte Hornets. Injuries and subpar performance forced this team to be aggressive sellers at the deadline, and even that blew up in their faces with one of two blockbusters falling through later. Only three teams have a worse winning percentage thus far.
Injuries have played a huge role in this. LaMelo Ball has played 33 games. Mark Williams has played 23. Brandon Miller is out for the year. Tre Mann is all but assuredly not coming back this year. Even Miles Bridges spent some time on the pine with an injury, and so have countless rotational players (Cody Martin, Josh Okogie, Moussa Diabate).
It's hard to get a clear picture of what the Hornets are and how close they might be to contention. Assuming health in 2025, their lineup will presumably be LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams.
Let's say they end up with Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe in the draft. Eventually, they'd probably force Green back to the bench, giving them an even stronger lineup. On paper, that's pretty solid. Their bench would have Nick Smith Jr., Moussa Diabate, Josh Okogie, Jusuf Nurkic, KJ Simpson, and Tidjane Salaun.
That's a little less solid on paper. Obviously, they'll need an impact rookie in the draft to be a playoff team. It seems like they'll also need another starter and a few bench pieces. They don't necessarily have to be aggressive in the 2025 free-agent class to get those things.
Luke Kennard, a sharpshooting two-guard, won't cost as much as the top free agents, so the Hornets could snag him or a similar piece. For depth, they could look at Naz Reid, Tre Jones, and Precious Achiuwa to round out their rotation.
That would be an ideal offseason, and it would probably put them in contention for the sixth seed in a weaker Eastern Conference. If nothing else, that's a play-in squad. However, that may not all happen. In fact, the Hornets' front office seems poised to blow it up after trying to trade Mark Williams.
He and several others could be gone, signaling a restart. If they do that, it will be at least four years before the Hornets are a playoff team. If they don't, and they continue building on what Charlotte has now, they're still probably two years away from that level. That could be one year with a perfect offseason, but that's not as likely.
