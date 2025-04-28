Josh Green sheds light on what makes Charlotte a special place to play
Although it has been a rough few years (or decade) for the Charlotte Hornets, there’s little doubt that the Hornets have one of the league's most dedicated fanbases.
Even after a 19-63 season that led to several of the team’s top players (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Grant Williams, and Tre Mann) being sidelined due to injury, one Hornets player showed his love to the team's fans for sticking by them.
"Charlotte fans, they're very loyal,” said Green. "Obviously, it hasn't been the greatest years for Charlotte, but they show up and they are there. I see familiar faces; there's a lot of people that are always at the game, and it means a lot to the players."
Despite finishing with the third-worst record in the NBA last season, the Hornets still managed to finish with better attendance than playoff teams like the Clippers and Grizzlies.
Green spent four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, reaching the NBA Finals last year, before being traded to the Hornets back in July.
This season, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing played in 68 games for the Hornets this season, reaching career-highs in steals (1.1) while averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.
Green is among the players who are expected to be part of the Hornets' rebuild for the time being, so fans should be encouraged to hear his willingness to connect with them. The Australian native is on contract with Charlotte through the 2026-2027 NBA season.
