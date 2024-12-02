Hornets star Josh Green achieves rare feat in loss to Hawks
Josh Green has had to play more minutes than anyone anticipated this year thanks to a plethora of injuries. He has turned in a solid performance thus far, with perhaps his best game coming Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks. The small forward did something only two other Charlotte Hornets have ever done, and what no one in the NBA this season has done.
Josh Green nets incredible plus-minus feat in recent loss
On Saturday, the Charlotte Hornets lost another close one to the Atlanta Hawks, 107-104. Josh Green can hardly be blamed for that as he was +20 for the game. He tied the franchise mark for highest plus-minus in a loss. Terry Rozier (119-116 loss to OKC in January, 2021) and PJ Washington (104-102 OT loss to OKC in 2019) have ever done this.
Taking it a step further, no player in the NBA has done this in 2024. It is admittedly a hard thing to do, because if there's a player as impactful as Green was on Saturday, it usually translates to a win. It is challenging to be +20 and still lose, but Green managed the feat.
Green poured in 17 points on 6/12 shooting. He added three steals and three rebounds with four made three-pointers. His impact went beyond the box score, though, as he recorded the highest plus-minus of any player on the court. Cody Martin was +15, as was Hawks forward Jalen Johnson.
