Hornets star Josh Green achieves rare feat in loss to Hawks

Per @Stathead, Josh Green's +20 plus-minus vs. Atlanta on Saturday was tied for the highest ever by any player in franchise history with 36+ MP in a loss.



Terry Rozier: +20 at TOR on Jan. 16, 2021 (119-116 loss)

PJ Washington: + 20 vs. OKC on Dec. 27, 2019 (104-102 OT loss)