Starting lineups revealed as Hornets aim for MLK Day win vs. Mavericks
The Charlotte Hornets host the Dallas Mavericks in a Monday matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Today's contest marks the first meeting between these two teams this season. They will face off again on February 27 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Charlotte will have an opportunity to extend its win streak to three games, a feat they haven't accomplished since last February when they won four consecutive games around the All-Star break. The Hornets enter today's matchup off back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.
Tre Mann (Disc Irritation) and Brandon Miller (Right Wrist) remain sidelined. Tidjane Salaün and KJ Simpson are listed as OUT for today, and they will both play in the Greensboro Swarm's game tomorrow at 1:00 PM ET.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks, who continue to await the return of Luka Dončić, are aiming for back-to-back wins following a 106-98 win over the Western Conference leading Oklahoma City Thunder.
Aside from the absence of Dončić, the Mavericks are also without Dante Exum (Wrist), Jaden Hardy (Ankle), Dwight Powell (Right Hip), Quentin Grimes (Back Spasms), while second year man Derrick Lively (Right Ankle) is questionable.
Here are today's starting lineups for the January 20 matchup from the Spectrum Center.
Charlotte Hornets Starting Five
G LaMelo Ball
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Josh Green
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Dallas Mavericks Starting Five
G Kyrie Irving
G Spencer Dinwiddie
F Klay Thompson
F P.J. Washington Jr.
C Daniel Gafford
The Hornets and Mavs will tip things off at 12:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised nationally on NBA TV.
