Score predictions for Hornets vs. Raptors
The Charlotte Hornets look to get back to .500 on Wednesday night as they are set to host the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. EST.
Here is how our staff sees this game playing out.
Albert Böttcher: Hornets 120, Raptors 102.
The Hornets need to keep getting wins here and there until Miller and Williams return. This would be a perfect opportunity to do just that. Toronto is coming off of a demoralizing overtime loss at home and will be without their best player in Scottie Barnes.
Prediction record: 2-1.
Ali Jawad: Hornets 116, Raptors 108.
The Hornets must work on overcoming their tendency to play from behind, as they have found themselves trailing by double digits in each of their first three games. On the other hand, Toronto has lost three out of its first four games, with two of those losses also coming by double digits. With several key injuries hitting the Raptors early, including Scottie Barnes, who is ruled out, the Hornets appear to be in a strong position to avoid a three-game losing streak.
Prediction record: 1-1.
Carson Cash: Hornets 115, Raptors 110.
The Charlotte Hornets of last season might have lost this game. But this matchup could reveal a lot about this season’s outlook for Charlotte, who will face an injured Raptors team at home. This is a strong opportunity for Charles Lee to secure his first win at Spectrum Center. Even without Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets should be able to handle a Raptors team that will also be fighting for a play-in spot in the lower tier of the Eastern Conference standings.
Prediction record: 1-1.
Ian Black: Hornets 112, Raptors 102.
The Hornets look engaged under new coach Charles Lee, LaMelo Ball is on fire, the team is healthy and playing at home on ample rest, the other team is not. A rare take-care-of-business opportunity for Charlotte to prove where this team’s temperature is truly at to start the season.
Prediction record: 1-0.
Austin Leake: Hornets 120, Raptors 106.
The Hornets are coming off of two tough losses where if they executed down the stretch they could’ve won. Now, they face off against a banged up Raptors squad and the Hornets should take advantage. The Raptors lack a lot of depth, which is where I believe the Hornets have the advantage.
Prediction record: 2-1.
