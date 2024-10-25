Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Hawks
Who is ready for the next edition of the BBQ series between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks? Both teams enter this matchup with a quality win to begin their respective seasons, and now, are looking for that first divisional win of the year.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Hawks -5.5
1-star play on the Hornets: LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann carried the Hornets to victory in Houston on Wednesday night, and will likely need similar efforts tonight with Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and likely Josh Green sidelined. The Hornets have won seven of the last nine meetings against the Hawks despite being shorthanded for many of those games. It's a similar situation here, but with a team that is completely bought into its coach and has more experience coming off the bench. I'm not sure if they win the game, but they keep it close.
Over/Under: 227
1-star play on the under: I would probably side with the over if the Hornets had Brandon Miller and others available even with a higher total. But I just don't see how Charlotte will be able to have enough offensive firepower to fuel a bunch of points being scored in this one. I know Charles Lee wants his guys to play with pace, but it might be a good idea to slow things down tonight and just lock in defensively.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 1-0 (100%)
O/U: 1-0 (100%)
Overall: 1-0 (100%)
