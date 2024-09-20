Three Predictions for Tidjane Salaün's Rookie Season with Hornets
What can Charlotte Hornets fans expect out of 2024 first-round draft pick Tidjane Salaün? Probably not much since most of his rookie season will be spent in Greensboro. Nonetheless, here are a few things I expect to happen this year for the 19-year-old forward.
Prediction 1: Out of Rotation to Begin Season
I know I'm really going out on a limb here, aren't I? Very few believe Salaün will make an impact right out the gate, but there are some out there with unreasonable expectations. He will start the season in Charlotte but will bounce back and forth between the Hornets and the G League Greensboro Swarm. During his time in Charlotte, don't expect him to be in the rotation. His only minutes will likely come at the tail end of games where the result is already decided.
Prediction 2: Shines in G League Play
Salaün's skillset will be troublesome for those in the G League. He's so long, quick, and athletic that it wouldn't surprise me if he averaged a double-double down there right out of the shoot. He'll have similar success there to that of Mark Williams, which caused the fanbase to grow impatient with his official call-up. The one thing Hornets fans have to keep in mind here is that Salaün is a long-term project. There is absolutely zero rush with his development considering he was the youngest player in this summer's draft. He has to develop a more consistent shot and the best way to do that is by playing him in Greensboro. Sitting on the bench in Charlotte does him no good. There's a chance Salaün remains there for the majority of the season, and that's perfectly okay.
Prediction 3: Inconsistent Minutes/Production Late in Season
Salaün will be used sparingly even in the final months of the Hornets' regular season. There may be some nights where he'll log 20 or so minutes, but those will be few and far between. The other part of this is you don't want to ruin the kid's confidence before he even begins scratching the surface of what he can become. If the Hornets are in the mix for the play-in, they are not going to be all that interested in figuring out what Salaün can do in critical games. Think of this as a redshirt season for the rookie. This year is more about development and getting him ready for a role in the future, not in 2024-25.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
The Number One Thing the Charlotte Hornets Must Avoid This Season
Former Hornets Draft Pick Amari Bailey Signs Deal with Eastern Conference Foe
ESPN Analyst Says Hornets Could Be a 'Frisky' Bunch in 2024-25
Charlotte Hornets 'Expressed Interest' in Trading for Cavs' Isaac Okoro