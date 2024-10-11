What are Charles Lee's odds to win NBA Coach of the Year?
A lot of times when a coaching change is made, you hear from the new coach and regime about how things are going to change from the culture to the on-court style and performance. More often than not, those coaches fail to deliver on their promise.
It's still the preseason and things could be much different once regular season action gets underway, but Charlotte Hornets first-year head coach Charles Lee feels like he's on the right track with this group.
You could see the difference in energy and collectiveness back in the Summer League with guys cheering on their teammates from the bench. That group only lost one game all summer and that was a direct reflection of Lee's principles taking action.
Rebounding and playing defense isn't necessarily a skill, it's more of a want-to type of thing. Over the last couple of years, the Hornets have been dreadful in both categories, ranking near or at the very bottom of the NBA. Through three preseason games, the Hornets have won the battle on the glass each night and have kept opposing teams in check for the most part.
This team has bought into his vision and it's clear as day. With this group at its best, it can do more than just compete for a spot in the play-in tournament. They could even flirt with a top-six seed in the East, assuming Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball take their next step in their respective development.
Should the Hornets make that big of a leap in the Eastern Conference, Charles Lee should without a doubt be in the conversation for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award.
Current Coach of the Year Odds (via FanDuel)
Tom Thibodeau (Knicks): +700
Ime Udoka (Rockets): +850
Joe Mazzulla (Celtics): +1200
Willie Green (Pelicans): +1200
Taylor Jenkins (Grizzlies): +1300
Jamahl Mosley (Magic): +1400
Nick Nurse (76ers): +1400
Mark Daigneault (Thunder): +1500
Erik Spoelstra (Heat): +1600
Gregg Popovich (Spurs): +1700
Mike Budenholzer (Suns): +2000
Kenny Atkinson (Cavaliers): +2000
Tyronn Lue (Clippers): +2500
Chris Finch (Timberwolves): +2500
JJ Redick (Lakers): +2500
Mike Brown (Kings): +3000
Jason Kidd (Mavericks): +3000
Michael Malone (Nuggets): +3000
Steve Kerr (Warriors): +3000
Rick Carlisle (Pacers): +3000
Doc Rivers (Bucks): +3000
Quin Snyder (Hawks): +4000
Charles Lee (Hornets): +4000
J.B. Bickerstaff (Pistons): +4500
Will Hardy (Jazz): +6000
Darko Rajaković (Raptors): +8500
Chauncey Billups (Blazers): +10000
Brian Keefe (Wizards): +20000
Jordi Fernández (Nets): +20000
Billy Donovan (Bulls): +20000
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Should Tidjane Salaün be a part of the Charlotte Hornets' rotation this season?
Stock up, stock down: Evaluating the Hornets after three preseason games
LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, & Miles Bridges ranked among top 100 players in NBA
Brandon Miller Bounces Back in a Big Way to Lead Hornets Past Grizzlies