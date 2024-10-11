All Hornets

What are Charles Lee's odds to win NBA Coach of the Year?

Could the first-year head coach turn enough heads this upcoming season to be tabbed the league's best?

Schuyler Callihan

A lot of times when a coaching change is made, you hear from the new coach and regime about how things are going to change from the culture to the on-court style and performance. More often than not, those coaches fail to deliver on their promise.

It's still the preseason and things could be much different once regular season action gets underway, but Charlotte Hornets first-year head coach Charles Lee feels like he's on the right track with this group.

You could see the difference in energy and collectiveness back in the Summer League with guys cheering on their teammates from the bench. That group only lost one game all summer and that was a direct reflection of Lee's principles taking action.

Rebounding and playing defense isn't necessarily a skill, it's more of a want-to type of thing. Over the last couple of years, the Hornets have been dreadful in both categories, ranking near or at the very bottom of the NBA. Through three preseason games, the Hornets have won the battle on the glass each night and have kept opposing teams in check for the most part.

This team has bought into his vision and it's clear as day. With this group at its best, it can do more than just compete for a spot in the play-in tournament. They could even flirt with a top-six seed in the East, assuming Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball take their next step in their respective development.

Should the Hornets make that big of a leap in the Eastern Conference, Charles Lee should without a doubt be in the conversation for the NBA's Coach of the Year Award.

Current Coach of the Year Odds (via FanDuel)

Tom Thibodeau (Knicks): +700

Ime Udoka (Rockets): +850

Joe Mazzulla (Celtics): +1200

Willie Green (Pelicans): +1200

Taylor Jenkins (Grizzlies): +1300

Jamahl Mosley (Magic): +1400

Nick Nurse (76ers): +1400

Mark Daigneault (Thunder): +1500

Erik Spoelstra (Heat): +1600

Gregg Popovich (Spurs): +1700

Mike Budenholzer (Suns): +2000

Kenny Atkinson (Cavaliers): +2000

Tyronn Lue (Clippers): +2500

Chris Finch (Timberwolves): +2500

JJ Redick (Lakers): +2500

Mike Brown (Kings): +3000

Jason Kidd (Mavericks): +3000

Michael Malone (Nuggets): +3000

Steve Kerr (Warriors): +3000

Rick Carlisle (Pacers): +3000

Doc Rivers (Bucks): +3000

Quin Snyder (Hawks): +4000

Charles Lee (Hornets): +4000

J.B. Bickerstaff (Pistons): +4500

Will Hardy (Jazz): +6000

Darko Rajaković (Raptors): +8500

Chauncey Billups (Blazers): +10000

Brian Keefe (Wizards): +20000

Jordi Fernández (Nets): +20000

Billy Donovan (Bulls): +20000

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated.

