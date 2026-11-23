The Charlotte Hornets have had a rough start to the 2026-27 season. Between injuries to many of their players and head coach Charles Lee attempting to find a consistent lineup for games, the Hornets have had a tough time as of late.

However, the team’s health is not the only problem with the Hornets’ play this season. As stated earlier, the Hornets have lost 10 of their last 11 games and currently sit with a 4-11 record. There are two major areas of concern for the team that need to be addressed in order to get back on track. Charlotte's early-season struggles have highlighted how much the team needs to improve.

Many of the Hornets’ losses have been because of the team’s turnovers. This is a very big problem for the Hornets’ offense, as it is already struggling to find a rhythm.

The Hornets Continue to Turn the Ball Over

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets continue to have a major problem with turnovers, which is hurting the team’s offense as it struggles to find any kind of rhythm. This is a big problem for the team, as other teams are taking advantage of the Hornets’ mistakes on the court.

The Hornets had 17 turnovers in their loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and the Hawks converted those turnovers into 36 points on the other end of the floor. The loss to Atlanta was another example of Charlotte struggling to maintain its offensive rhythm.

That was the case in the Hornets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last week as well. The Hornets played great in the second half of the game after building a big lead earlier in the contest. They had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers came back to tie the game on a Quentin Grimes three-pointer with 1.7 seconds remaining. Charlotte finished with 18 turnovers in the game before eventually losing 118-114 in overtime. The Hornets' late-game struggles against Los Angeles were another example of the team's problems taking care of the basketball.

To improve, the Hornets must cease committing these types of errors. It is not necessary for the team to be perfect, but allowing the opposition to score easy points off the Hornets’ own turnovers must stop. If the Hornets can take better care of the ball, they will have a better chance to win games late in the fourth quarter. They rank dead last in the NBA, averaging 19.2 turnovers per game.

The Hornets Need More Consistency From the Perimeter

Nov 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (0) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets have several players who can hit the outside shot, but the team is not getting consistent play from the perimeter so far this season.

Charlotte had a dreadful night from behind the arc against the Hawks, shooting 11-for-45, or 24.4%, from long distance. That is not going to win a lot of games, especially when the other team is scoring at a high rate in the second half.

Even with the players available, the Hornets’ perimeter shooting has been inconsistent. Opposing teams are able to focus more on the paint when the outside shots are not falling for the Hornets, making things even more difficult for them in the halfcourt.

As players return from injury, the Hornets will have more offensive weapons. However, the team must still find ways to be effective with the players on the court.

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