Things have gone from bad to worse for the Charlotte Hornets. The Bugs dropped their seventh-straight game tonight, a home contest against a Brooklyn Nets squad that is just as mired in an early-season malaise as these Hornets are.

Charlotte was buried in the first half when Brooklyn boat-raced them to the tune of a 100th percentile offensive performance. The Hornets dug deep and punched back, turning the contest into a two-point game with under a minute to go, but ultimately were unable to get over the hump.

Could there have been a foul called on Charlotte's final possession? I think there was some contact, but let's be clear: putting the game into the hands of the referee can't happen. Charlotte needs to get a shot up in that situation, and more importantly, the referees needed to adknowledge Charles Lee's attempt to call a timeout before White dribbled the ball after his absurd block of Day'Ron Sharpe.

If they did, the Hornets would have been able to advance the ball to the front court which significantly opens up the playbook.

Nevertheless, the Hornets are now 0-3 in a home stand that included winnable games against the Bulls and Nets -- that just can't happen.

Let's dive into some takeaways from the loss.

Time to Push the Panic Button

I've been slow to panic about anything Hornets-related thus far. I'm generally an optimistic person, and I've chosen to focus on the (few and far between) positives in the midst of the Hornets' 4-14 start.

Until tonight.

Charlotte, with a major rest advantage, had no business getting beaten by Brooklyn in the manner that they did. The Hornets were completely uncompetitive in the first two quarters as the Nets built a 27-point lead before halftime buzzer sounded.

Brooklyn couldn't miss a shot, but it's not like Charlotte was forcing them into difficult ones. The Hornets came out flat in a game that was tailor-made to be a turning point in this morass of an early-season slump.

Instead, the issues that have plagued the Hornets all season continued to show up. Two of their best players (Brandon Miller and Naz Reid) continued to struggle offensively, Brooklyn punished every small mistake Charlotte made, and the Hornets dug themselves a massive hole that they couldn't climb themselves out of.

It's bleak. To me, this loss, to a 4-14 Brooklyn team, that was never really in doubt, is officially rock bottom for the Hornets. Just 17 days until trade season officially opens up on December 15th.

Coby White is All the Way Back

Coby White looked like a superstar tonight.

The veteran point guard set his career-high in points as a Hornet, torching Brooklyn to the tune of 37 points on 12/18 shooting from the field. Not to mention his three steals and near game-saving block of a Day'Ron Sharpe lay up attempt.

His jumper has found its level in recent games, and Charlotte's offense has some more punch because of it. While White still has some limitations as a playmaker, the Hornets as constructed really need his scoring ability. He provided that tonight and almost willed the team back from the dead by pouring in bucket after bucket against Brooklyn.

The Kids Are Alright

Hannes Steinbach and Christian Anderson Jr. have arrived.

Anderson's big game was a continuation of the good play he's put on tape in recent weeks. The light came on for him during Charlotte's west-coast road trip and it's been shining ever since. The rookie point guard led the team in assists tonight with a career-high eight, but one particular trait of his stood out to me.

A play is never dead when Anderson Jr. is on the floor. It feels like there is at least one instance per game where he knocks the ball out of the hands of an opposing big man who just corralled a rebound.

Steinbach, on the other hand, proved that he belonged in the first meaningful NBA minutes he's played in a few weeks. The German big man secured his first double double, pouring in 10 points and securing just as many rebounds before the third quarter ended.

The pair of rookies were instrumental in sparking the Hornets' comeback that eventually fell short.

Brandon Miller: Yikes!

Was this the worst game of Brandon Miller's career? I'd need to do some research to give a definitive answer, but in the moment, it feels like it was.

Miller ended the game with just four points, a rebound, three assists, and no steals or blocks, on an unfathomable 0-13 from the field. Miller racked up three fouls in the first two and a half minutes of the final quarter before committing the most awkward travel you've ever seen on a play where he just fumbled the ball on a wide-open three-point attempt.

Better days are to come for Miller, because tonight was just simply one to forget.

No Salaün, McNeeley

Charles Lee went 10 deep into his rotation tonight, playing everyone who was available except for Liam McNeeley and Tidjane Salaün.

At this point, why not see what they can provide in extended minutes? The longer those two rack up DNP-CDs, the more likely it feels that they may be wearing different jerseys sooner rather than later.