Hornets Still Projected to Pick in the Top 10 in Latest Mock Draft

The Charlotte Hornets are still sitting inside of the top 10 in the latest 2026 NBA mock draft, even after a topsy-turvy trade deadline has reshaped the league landscape and a recent hot stretch by the Bugs.

In fact, in a new mock draft from FanSided, the Hornets are projected to select 10th overall following a simulated lottery via Tankathon. The projection comes after a wild month that saw 65 NBA players change teams, significantly altering draft outlooks across the board.

Hornets' Latest Mock Draft Pick

At No. 10, the mock has Charlotte taking Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound senior has emerged as one of the more productive two-way players in college basketball this season. At 23 years old on draft night, Lendeborg is older than most lottery prospects, but his polish and versatility are viewed as immediate strengths.

A description pegs him as "one of the most dominant two-way forces in college basketball," highlighting his ability to guard multiple positions, create offense from the post, and operate comfortably on the perimeter. After first gaining traction at UAB, Lendeborg has transitioned smoothly to Big Ten competition at Michigan, boosting his stock into firm lottery consideration.

Lendeborg's Fit in Charlotte

The fit in Charlotte is straightforward. The Hornets' young core, led by Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, has shown promising early returns. Adding a plug-and-play forward who can defend wings and bigs while contributing offensively would align with the franchise's recent emphasis on character, versatility, and two-way impact.

This marks a slightly different tone from the last major mock tied to Charlotte. Last month, ESPN projected the Hornets at No. 7 to take Tennessee's Nate Ament, a higher-upside, risk-heavy prospect struggling with efficiency and consistency. Lendeborg represents the opposite profile in that he's older, proven, and potentially ready to contribute sooner rather than later.

Of course, the lottery hasn't happened yet. Charlotte's final position remains fluid.

For now, even amid trade deadline chaos and shifting draft boards, the Hornets are still projected squarely inside the top 10, and potentially eyeing a ready-made frontcourt piece to help their ascent.

- MORE STORIES FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets Owners Thrilled with Recent Success, Believe They Are 'Ahead of Plan'

How to Watch Kon Knueppel in the 2026 NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Former NBA Guard Can't Wait to Embarrass Hornets Owner in Celebrity All-Star Game

Grading Charles Lee at the Mid-Season(ish) Point: How has the Charlotte Hornets' Head Coach Performed?