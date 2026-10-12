Takeaways From the Charlotte Hornets' Dominant Preseason Win Over the Milwaukee Bucks

That's more like it.

The Charlotte Hornets bounced back from a preseason opener that, at times, looked more like a mud wrestling contest than a basketball game, with a solid two-way performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams played their starters well into the second half, making tonight a great checkpoint for Charlotte to self-evaluate with their regular season opener just 10 days away.

Below are a couple of notes and takeaways from the win at the Hive.

Brandon Miller Returns

Miller returned to the floor for the first time after his offseason shoulder surgery and looked like the same exact guy who walked off the floor in Orlando a few months ago.

In 23 minutes he racked up 18 points, three rebounds, four assists, an impressive block on Ryan Rollins, and converted on six of his 15 field goal attempts including four of nine from deep.

Everybody knows what Miller can do as a shooter. His versatility as a three-point marksman at his size is Miller's biggest strength, and he flexed it against Milwaukee.

It wasn't perfect for Miller as he struggled to score inside the arc while leading the team in turnovers (4), but not all is lost with him as a playmaker. The fourth-year swingman had a couple of nice moments as a passer, and he did show some nice chemistry in two-man games with Naz Reid that Charlotte will definitely lean into when the live bullets start flying in 10 days.

Liam McNeeley Oozes Confidence

The Hornets' preseason opener was far from a banner night for Liam McNeeley. The former first round draft pick struggled throughout the course of the 48 minute contest, save for a strech in the third quarter when he set the Spectrum Center ablaze with a flurry of three-pointers.

The second-year forward faced the media after the game and took accountability for his poor performance, essentially saying that his six turnovers were unacceptable and that he had to play better moving forward.

Play better he did.

McNeeley was awesome on offense against the Bucks, doing a little bit of everything in the Hornets' win. He knocked down a trio of three-pointers, threw down a hammer dunk in transition, and looked comfortable operating in the middle third of the floor where he struggled against Brooklyn.

He finished the night with five assists and no turnovers. Tangible growth.

The preseason is made for young players to iron out the wrinkles of their game through trial and error, and McNeeley did exactly that tonight.

Diabate Dominates

Eight points, 11 rebounds (five offensive), a steal, two blocks: the quintessential Moussa Diabate stat line.

After a somewhat lackluster preseason opener against Brooklyn, Diabate looked like the energetic center that stole hearts across the Queen City last season. He was all over the floor on defense, forcing late passes at the rim with well-timed rotations, guarding on the perimeter, creating loose balls with deflections; you name it, Diabate was doing it on defense.

Much has been made of the versatility of Charlotte's front court rotation, and I think that has overshadowed Diabate on some level. He's a good starting NBA center that the Hornets can really lean on in the right matchup.

Iverson Influence

Iverson actions have been a staple of the Hornets' preseason playbook.

An iverson action starts with a player on one wing who cuts through staggered screens at the free throw line and receives a pass from the guard who is initating the set. Charlotte has been using that set to flow into empty side pick-and-rolls that have consistently led to Naz Reid getting a favorable matcup in the post against a switching defense.

Reid ate up those switches against Milwaukee, flashing fancy post footwork that would make Al Jefferson blush.

Nice two-man game between Brandon Miller and Naz Reid. Following the screen, Reid gets the switch with LeVert on his back.



Good seal from Reid and wraparound pass from Miller. pic.twitter.com/bl2E9F9iJ7 — Richie (@richierandall) October 12, 2026

Royce O'Neale Brings the Funk to Charlotte

'Funky' is the best adjective I can use to describe Royce O'Neale's game, and I mean it in the most complimentary way.

The combination of how he moves, his super-effective pump fakes, his jump shot release, and just his general vibe on the court is so enthralling to me. I'm looking forward to watching him play a major role in Charlotte because I can already tell I'm going to enjoy every second he's on the floor.

Defensive Five

Charles Lee sent out this five to defend Milwaukee's last offensive set of the first half: Sion James, Michael Ajayi, Tidjane Salaün (who would have been replaced by Brandon Miller if Tidjane wasn't at the free throw line on the offensive possession before), Naz Reid, and Moussa Diabate.

Ajayi is the outlier in that lineup. It's impressive that the undrafted rookie on a two-way contract has already earned the right to be included in a group who was on the floor to get a single stop before the halftime buzzer.