Numbers Don't Lie: Kon Knueppel is Your NBA Rookie of the Year, Not Cooper Flagg
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The Charlotte Hornets' last season-long award winner was LaMelo Ball in 2020-21, winning the Rookie of the Year award. Kon Knueppel's up for that same award this year, but Cooper Flagg has been the favorite basically all season long. What do the numbers say?
Per 100 possessions numbers
Adjusting to per-100-possession numbers helps alleviate the workload disparity between the two. It bridges the gap between offensive styles, pace, and minutes. Kon Knueppel played two full minutes less per game than Cooper Flagg, which can make a substantial difference in averages.
Knueppel's metrics:
- 29.1 points
- 8.4 rebounds
- 5.3 assists
- 1.1 steals
- 0.4 blocks
- 3.1 turnovers
Flagg's:
- 29.6 points
- 9.4 rebounds
- 6.4 assists
- 1.7 steals
- 1.3 blocks
- 3.2 turnovers
Based on this, Flagg still has a slight advantage, although the difference in usage rate isn't factored in here. Flagg being the first option will certainly lead to more points and assists than Knueppel as the second or third option.
Advanced metrics
The advanced metrics paint a different picture, though. They look at a lot of different factors that should be helpful when picking between two electric rookies. They're not perfect, but it's far better than what we can glean from traditional metrics.
Knueppel:
- 119.2 offensive rating
- 113.0 defensive rating
- 6.2 net rating
- 63.3% true shooting
- 11.5 PIE
- 17.26 PER
- 245.9 Value Added
- 8.2 Expected Wins Added
- 127.1 points per 100 attempts
Flagg:
- 109.5 offensive rating
- 114.7 defensive rating
- -5.2 net rating
- 54.8% true shooting
- 12.8 PIE
- 18.13 PER
- 256.3 Value Added
- 8.5 Expected Wins Added
- 109.8 points per 100 attempts
As Sam Vecenie put it above, Knueppel is pretty well clear in the advanced analytics world. Flagg notched a few key wins, though, that prevent it from being a runaway in this category, but Knueppel was better on both ends of the floor.
Team impact
Did Kon Knueppel make his team better? Did Cooper Flagg make his? The team records should hold no weight. They will, which is a feather in Knueppel's cap, but that's pretty much irrelevant. Flagg doesn't have LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
But there are numbers to see how each player individually impacted their teams. In this regard, the Hornets were 3.6 points better with Knueppel on the floor. That translated to eight more wins than expected, which got them into the Play-In.
The Mavericks were 1.2 points better with Flagg on the floor, which added three wins to their tally. That obviously matters, but it's clear the Hornets were better with Knueppel than the Mavericks were with Flagg.
Betting odds
The betting odds reflect the general feeling about a race, and according to SI's Peter Dewey, the general feeling is that Cooper Flagg is slightly ahead. He's still the favorite at -175 on DraftKings. Knueppel is +135, so it's tight.
So what does this all mean? It looks like Flagg might win the award, at least based on the odds. But the numbers don't lie. Knueppel should win it.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI