Sion James Says What All Hornets Fans Are Thinking About Stunning Trades

The Charlotte Hornets took their fans, and probably the wider NBA world, by surprise when they traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, 40% of the NBA's best five-man unit from last season.

We've covered at length the reasons why the Ball trade might've been done, the negative perception of it, the timing, and more. But regardless, it was a surprise to see the Hornets blow it up, in a sense.

It wasn't just surprising to fans, though. Even players were taken aback, including Sion James. The second-year wing spoke about losing those two teammates, and he said what all Hornets fans probably were feeling at the time.

🎙️ Sion James on roster changes: "In those sorts of situations, it's really just more about locking in together, banding together tighter and tighter. It's crazy, it's definitely a shock to the system anytime the guys you play with get traded or move on..."



"We love those guys,… pic.twitter.com/dqkMaAo6m0 — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) July 7, 2026

James began by saying what the remaining Hornets must do before admitting how it all really felt. "In those sorts of situations, it's really just more about locking in together, banding together tighter and tighter. It's crazy, it's definitely a shock to the system anytime the guys you play with get traded or move on," he said.

But with that said, it's time to move on. James has other teammates left, and Ball and Bridges have new teammates in Minnesota and Phoenix, respectively (and Josh Green, who is the forgotten part of the Ball trade).

"We love those guys, still talk to them, but the reality is that we play on the court with the guys we have here. It just makes it even more important that we really value all the moments we're together and love each other even more," James concluded.

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives in past Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) and guard Sion James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This, at least the Ball trade, directly affects James and his role. He played point guard more often than he probably should've with Ball's injury and the lack of an impactful backup.

Charlotte brought in Coby White to prevent James from having to play point guard much, but with White now elevated to the starting five, James may see more minutes at the one. Rookie Christian Anderson Jr. is also there, but the Hornets may want to take it slow with his development.

These sorts of things happen all the time in the NBA. Just this offseason, there were several franchise-shattering moves, ranging from the Ball trade to the LeBron James free agency. It's a part of the NBA, even if it's surprising when it happens.

James learned that lesson really early in his NBA career.

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