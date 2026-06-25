The LaMelo Ball Trade Already Feels Like the Luka Doncic Mistake Dallas Made

When the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, it made everything feel possible in the NBA.

A star of that caliber being moved for Max Christie, a 2029 1st round pick, and an aging Anthony Davis was certainly an eyebrow raiser. Not only did it make no sense for the Mavericks to trade one of the best players in the league, but for that to be the return was appalling. Ultimately, it ended up costing Nico Harrison his job.

I'm not going to compare LaMelo Ball to Luka as a player because that would be nonsense. However, this LaMelo trade to Minnesota feels like it could have the same ramifications that played out in Dallas.

The fan base is NOT happy with this trade, as you can tell by a couple of scrolls on social media. This was their franchise player and one who put Charlotte on the map. The combination of his creativity, popularity, and ability to playmake is something those in the Queen City had never seen before. And now, it's over. GMs are in it to sell tickets or jerseys, but you'd have to think this will hurt the franchise in that regard and in a big way.

One man doesn't make a championship team, but one's absence can certainly cause a franchise to go in the wrong direction. The Hornets intentionally built this roster around Ball over the last handful of years, drafting guys like Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel, supplying him with legit threats on the perimeter. And guess what? It worked.

Knueppel hit 273 triples, which led the league as a rookie, largely because Ball was able to make things happen and get him the ball. Over 93% of Knueppel's made threes were assisted. Ball finished in second place in that category, knocking down 272.

Now what?

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) in action against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With all due respect to Coby White, he's not the same type of facilitator that Ball is, and there's no guarantee that he even re-signs, although Jeff Peterson made it clear the other day that he is "the priority", and perhaps he was foreshadowing something with LaMelo potentially not being on the roster.

For his career, White has averaged 3.9 assists per game, and that's across 251 career starts. Guys like Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller aren't going to be the same without him, and I think that's a pretty fair judgment, considering what we saw from them when LaMelo was either on the shelf or on the bench this past season.

This trade is the kind that can get someone fired

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) passes the ball during the second half against the Orlando Magic during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The return is pretty underwhelming, if you ask me. Others around the league may not share that same feeling, but getting a Sixth Man type of player in Naz Reid and first-round picks down the road, which will almost certainly be outside of the lottery, would have me hanging up on Minnesota right away if I were in the GM chair. The franchise just had its first winning season in four years and only its second in the past decade. Not seeing this through is just mind-boggling.

As we saw with Harrison in Dallas, if moving your franchise star doesn't pan out, it could put you squarely on the hot seat. Up to this point, Jeff Peterson has looked like a genius with the lopsided victories he's had in trades and the gems he's landed in the draft, both of which had the entire city thinking they had the right man for the job.

When it's all said and done, Peterson may come out of this looking like a genius once again, but for now, he's lost a lot of trust from the fan base. And if this doesn't work out as Peterson hopes, well, it could spell trouble.

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