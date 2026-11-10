Tidjane Salaün Is Making His Future With the Hornets More Interesting

The Charlotte Hornets got a rare win on Monday, 124-112 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. There were plenty of good things to take away from this game, including the play of third-year forward Tidjane Salaün.

Salaün scored 14 points and added three rebounds in 18 minutes of action. He shot 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from behind the arc, to score his highest point total of the season. He scored 13 points against Boston and nine against Brooklyn in the Hornets' previous two games.

That's a big deal for a guy who's been struggling to be consistent in the NBA.

Salaün Is Starting to Find His Shot

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) shoots the ball defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) during the game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Salaün has been shooting much better of late, most notably his three-point shot. Salaün has made eight of his last 16 three-point attempts over the last three games for the Charlotte Hornets.

This comes from Salaün, a 21-year-old forward who has not seen much playing time this season. He played only 10 minutes against Brooklyn and scored nine points in that short amount of time.

Salaün got his points in only 18 minutes of play against the Cavaliers. He took six shots and made four of them. He was 3-of-4 from behind the arc.

It is worth noting that Salaün scored one point against Detroit on November 2. His recent games have been good, but that does not mean he has completely turned things around.

Is This Something Salaün Can Build On?

Is this Salaün's turning point? Can he continue to make shots and help the team when called upon? That is what the Hornets need to see out of Salaün over the next several weeks.

The Hornets declined Salaün's fourth-year team option earlier this month, and his future with the team is very uncertain. Salaün will need to make the most of his opportunities with the Hornets.

There is still plenty of basketball to be played this season, but the Hornets have been waiting for some production from their former first-round pick.

And if he can keep it up, the Hornets could have some tough decisions to make with Salaün this summer.

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