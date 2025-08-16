Inside The Jazz

5 Must-See Former Player Reunions on Utah Jazz Schedule

The Utah Jazz will see a cast of familiar faces across this coming season.

Jared Koch

Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The 2025-26 NBA schedule is officially here for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league, showcasing a sneak peek of what to expect for the season ahead across October to April.

And for the Jazz, they'll be set to have a handful of intriguing player reunions for names who were recent pieces of this Utah roster, but have since been shipped out to a new home, whether that be this offseason or a few summers ago. No longer a part of the team now, but someone they'll get a glimpse of on the other sideline once this season gets off and running.

Here's five notable reunions the Jazz will have with some familar faces across the 2025-26 season.

1. John Collins, Oct. 22nd vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Feb 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) reacts to a three point basket against the Minne
For the Jazz's season opener, they'll immediately be getting a look at one of their recent trade pieces from this offseason in John Collins, who was sent to the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal with the Miami Heat that shipped him out from Utah after two seasons. They'll also be up against another former name in Kris Dunn, entering his second year with LA.

It won't be a simple task to open the season with a win for the Jazz, as they won't just be up against Collins, but a playoff-level team in the Clippers, headlined by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. As long as both are healthy and revitalized after an offseason full of rest, they could be coming out firing in game one of 82.

2. Collin Sexton, Nov. 2nd @ Charlotte Hornets

Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks
Not too long after Collins' visit to Utah, the Jazz will travel to the new home of another recent trade departure in Collin Sexton on a road trip to face the Charlotte Hornets.

It won't quite be a homecoming for Sexton back to Salt Lake City (that'll come on January 10th), but regardless, a first look at the former Jazz veteran in his new threads and the first of a pair of meetings these two sides will have across the 2025-26 campaign.

3. Rudy Gobert, Nov. 7th @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the w
Yes, the Jazz have already had their share of Rudy Gobert battles in the years following their blockbuster deal, but it's hard not to keep a keen eye on every time Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves match up with one another.

It won't just be Gobert, but also Mike Conley and fan favorite Joe Ingles will also be on the other side for the second-straight season to make for a compelling band of former Jazz alumni. Johnny Juzang may also be a part of that group next season, as reports revealed he had signed a training camp deal in Minnesota, eyeing a spot on that final roster.

4. Jordan Clarkson, Dec. 5th @ New York Knicks

Mar 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) warms up before the game against the Cleveland
The first look for the Jazz at Jordan Clarkson in Madison Square Garden will certainly be one to be aware of. The longest-tenured member of Utah's roster saw himself bought out to join the New York Knicks this offseason after six and a half seasons, and now part of their championship push set to ensue next year.

The Jazz will have two meetings against the Knicks and Clarkson this year, with his return to Utah coming on March 11th. That one's sure to be an emotional, high-intensity environment in the Delta Center, but the two sides will have one more chance to see one another in the months prior.

5. Donovan Mitchell, Jan. 12th @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Mar 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) embraces Utah Jazz center Walker Kes
And finally, similar to Gobert, anytime Mitchell and the Jazz match up following their respective blockbuster deal is bound to be must-watch TV– even if it's on the Cavaliers' home floor, where Utah's Lauri Markkanen had previously been for one season before the inevitable 2022 trade would go down.

The Cavaliers will find their way to Utah in the second-half of the season on March 30th, but in the meantime, the Jazz will be able to get an early look at what they'll have in store at the beginning of the 2026 calendar year; a team that might just find themselves as the best talent in the Eastern Conference for the second-straight time.

