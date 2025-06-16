Brian Windhorst Makes Bold Claim on Utah Jazz's Offseason
The Utah Jazz look to be preparing for an aggressive offseason in the coming weeks.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN fanned the flame to Utah's recent offseason chatter during a recent appearance on SportsCenter, noting that the Jazz will be intending to "turn it up" heading into next season.
“There’s not anybody in the Western Conference who is really rebuilding right now,” said Windhorst following the recent Desmond Bane trade. “Everyone’s kind of got the gas put down. Including the Jazz. The Jazz are intending to try to turn it up.”
The high expectations for an active Jazz summer come off of Austin Ainge's addition as the team's new president of basketball operations– with his intentions being made clear from the jump that Utah will be trying to win more games this year than previously shown during their 2024-25 season, perhaps leading to a summer including a few bold roster moves.
Those moves could start during this summer's draft, sitting just under two weeks away. Utah holds four picks total throughout the two days of action– a pair of firsts at five and 21, along with two seconds at 43 and 53– and could have the opportunity to move around the board up or down if the right offer comes their way.
Austin Ainge said in a recent interview that the most likely outcome for the Jazz later this month would be to "draft the picks," but NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic has also said the Jazz plan to come into the draft with an "everything's on the table" approach concerning their first round selections, meaning there's no real consenus on what to expect for June 25th.
All of that being said, keep an eye on how the Jazz tend to move this NBA offseason, perhaps with a big roster shake-up under their sleeve in the weeks ahead.