Brice Sensabaugh Sounds Off on Jazz Fans
It's been nothing short of a challenging season to endure for the Utah Jazz and all of those around it.
With just one game left in the year, the Jazz sit at a 17-64 record on the season that effectively places them with the worst results in franchise history, while also suffering from numerous injuries, significant lapses on both ends of the floor, and overall hardships that have made these last six months a brutal grind.
However, through it all, Jazz fans have continued to show support for their young and growing group across the season, even with the trials and tribulations to take note of.
That love was put on full display during the Jazz's most recent and last home showing of the year against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. While it ended in a game where Utah was outclassed by the top team in the West, even without several names in the lineup and diving nose-first into a tank, fans were still well accounted for in the arena, still showing out without much stakes to play for.
It's an aspect that not all teams and fanbases have in store, but for the Jazz, their fans make sure to bring the energy and passion on a year-to-year basis, inevitably rubbing off on the players around the building.
One player to take note of the Jazz's dedicated fanbase throughout the season was Brice Sensabaugh, who made sure to give his respective credit following Utah's loss vs. OKC on Friday.
"It means everything," Sensabaugh said of fan support. "Without the fans its a completely different game. They are one of the main reasons we get up and play our hardest and compete. So, we all have a ton of love for them, and we have some of the best fans in the NBA. Showing out, damn near packing out the arena every game. So, we've got a lot of love for them"
Fan support is one thing when the team is doing well, but for a team sitting in a rebuilding, developing state like the Jazz, it can be hard to generate that interest for a group that won't be hitting 20 wins on the year for the first time in franchise history.
Yet, the Utah fanbase is clearly cut from a different cloth, proving time and time again that their energy and support is hard to match up with when stacked against the league. And when asking Sensabaugh, it seems like he agrees with that sentiment.
It's far from an easy road to traverse on the Jazz's long-spanning road back to contention, but it's clear this fanbase has their confidence in this group of young players, coaching staff, and front office to soon get things where they need to be. It'll just take the right time to get that arrow to point in the better direction.
And with that, it makes those with the jobs playing on the floor every night, like Sensabaugh, just a bit easier.