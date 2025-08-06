New Details Emerge on Utah Jazz's Georges Niang Trade
The Utah Jazz made a late offseason trade on Tuesday with the Boston Celtics in order to bring back an old friend from a few years back, acquiring Georges Niang and two second-round picks in exchange for undrafted rookie RJ Luis Jr.
However, on top of the return of Niang, we now know where exactly those future second-round picks will fall on the timeline.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Celtics will be sending a 2027 second rounder that's the most favorable between the Celtics/Magic, and a 2031 second-round pick most favorable between the Celtics/Cavaliers.
It's a minor new bit of intel surrounding the Jazz's latest deal, but now pinpoints exactly when said second-round selections will be on the clock and how the protections on those picks pan out as well.
As of now, the acquisition of those two seconds now provides the Jazz with two second-rounders in 2027, and two for 2031, further bolstering this team's war chest of draft assets for the future, and also adding a familiar face in Niang for the year ahead.
Both picks essentially come free of cost for the Jazz, too. Luis, while an interesting name on the roster who could've found his way to a roster spot for the 2025-26 campaign, didn't go undrafted this summer by accident. Instead, Utah was able to send him off to land Niang, coming off a career year, landed a couple of picks, and capitalized on their assets.
Niang started his career with the Indiana Pacers as a second-rounder in 2016, where he would spend one year before heading to the Jazz in 2017, where he'd remain for four seasons. During his four years in Utah, Niang averaged 5.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists on 41.4% shooting from the field and 41.1% from deep as one of the Jazz's more effective outside shooters during their competitive late 2010s runs.
He spent last season splitting time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks after being dealt during February's trade deadline, averaging 9.9 points on 46.1% shooting from the field, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists across his 79 games.