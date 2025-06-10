Draft Expert Reveals Ideal Target for Utah Jazz at No. 5 Pick
With the 2025 NBA Draft sitting just over two weeks away, decision-making time is right around the corner for the Utah Jazz when circling their number-five selection atop the first round.
For the Jazz, they won't be ending up with the top prize of Cooper Flagg as once expected with their fall to pick five in last month's lottery. However, it's still extremely wide open for Utah to get their hands on a difference-maker with their selection at fifth overall in both an intriguing and talented draft class, if the board can fall a bit in their favor.
In terms of their best-case scenario for who they may select atop the first night of the draft later this month, in the eyes of ESPN's Jonathan Givony, that could be Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe–– one of the most talented wing prospects in this year's class, and would be a major boost to this Utah core.
"With Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson both entering the final years of their contracts, there's a need for the Jazz at the shooting guard position, and possibly at point guard depending on how new lead decision-maker Austin Ainge feels about Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier in the long term," Givony wrote. "Enter Edgecombe, the most explosive guard prospect in this draft, who possesses the type of star upside the Jazz currently lack in their backcourt. Edgecombe showed serious flashes of potential as a lead ball handler at last summer's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament with the Bahamas national team, and he has long viewed the point guard position as his natural landing spot long term."
On paper, Edgecombe looks the part of being a stellar fit into the Jazz's rebuild. He has the star upside Utah wants in their top-five selection and can come into the mix as an instant impact player in the backcourt, especially if Collin Sexton or Jordan Clarkson eventually find a new team.
During his last season at Baylor, he averaged 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 43.6% shooting from the field, paired with an assortment of electric highlights throughout the showcasing that advertised explosive athleticism and energy.
For a team like the Jazz, it's easy to see how a player in the mold of Edgecombe with that high-upside potential could be a home run selection.
The biggest hang-up for the Jazz surrounding a fit with Edgecombe simply may surround whether they'd be lucky enough to see him fall to five. Both the Philadelphia 76ers at three and the Charlotte Hornets and four stand out as two other potential destinations for the Baylor wing, which would nix this idea entirely for Utah.
Maybe that means Utah should be making a few calls to make that slight move up the board and get the guy they want, if they do happen to covet Edgecombe, but might be an easier swap said than done.
Needless to say, keep a keen eye on how the Jazz look to attack the top of the board later this month when the 2025 NBA Draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th.