NBA Insider Says Two Utah Jazz Stars Are Off the Trade Market
The Utah Jazz have plans to win next season, despite finishing the 2024-25 campaign with the worst record in the NBA. Following a 17-win season, the Jazz still came up short of the first-overall pick.
Utah has been linked in trade rumors for star power forward Lauri Markkanen over the past couple of years, but the team signed him to a five-year extension last summer. The Jazz are paying him over $40 million a year while trying to surround him with young talent to make a playoff push.
One of those young talents is center Walker Kessler, whom the team drafted with the 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Kessler had his best season to date last year, averaging a double-double despite the disappointing results.
NBA insider Tony Jones with The Athletic says the Jazz have no plans to deal Kessler or Markkanen this summer, despite rumors floating around.
"No, [Walker Kessler's] not on the market," Jones wrote on X. "It’s like it has always been with him and Lauri. The Jazz do not want to trade them, so if you want to trade FOR them, you will have to make an offer that’s impossible for them to ignore."
The question becomes: What would be a good enough offer for the Jazz to turn down? For Markkanen, one would expect a star player or tons of draft capital in return. The expectations could be lower for Kessler, but still revolve around the idea of draft capital.
Markkanen averaged just 19 points and 5.9 rebounds last season, his all-time low in a Jazz uniform. If he can get those numbers back up, his trade value would follow suit. The Jazz have certainly garnered interest in his name, but they seem unwilling to make a move that sees him go out the door.
The Jazz have four picks in this year's NBA draft, so they probably won't make any moves for more picks this year. The Jazz could stock up for future picks and mimic the type of process the Oklahoma City Thunder underwent to reach the NBA Finals.
Utah has a long summer ahead, but the focus should be on the NBA draft at the end of June.