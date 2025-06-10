NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Will Try 'Pretty Hard' to Trade Two Veterans
Expect the Utah Jazz to look up and down the market to trade two key veterans in their backcourt this offseason.
According to NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz will try "pretty hard" to trade both Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson this offseason.
Sexton and Clarkson, who have both been tenured veterans in the Jazz's guard rotation, both enter a contract year for the 2025-26 season. Each has been a part of their respective trade buzz in the past years, but now, this summer could be the true tipping point when deciding each of these guards' futures in Utah.
For Sexton, there should be no shortage of intrigue around the league for a potential trade. He comes off another strong season in Utah where he averaged 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on 48.0% shooting from the field and 40.6% from three; one of the Jazz's most consistent options offensively, and could provide a ton of value for a team coveting a scoring boost in their backcourt.
Clarkson's situation could look a bit different from Sexton's, as he'll be entering his age-33 season with a bit less efficient numbers (16.2 points a night on 40.8% from the field), so his value may not be as steep. But, as a spark plug scorer off the bench, the former Sixth Man of the Year could still be of interest to several teams.
It's expected to be a busy offseason for the Jazz. As new president of basketball ops Austin Ainge enters the fold, Utah seemingly seems motivated to win a bit more games next year, and in doing so, they likely won't be complacent when it comes to making a few tough decision on this roster.
Keep an eye on both Collier and Clarkson rumors to gain a bit more traction closer to the draft later this June, where the trade chatter around the league always tends to heat up.