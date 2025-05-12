ESPN Insider Hints Utah Jazz Could Trade Up to No. 1 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is right around the corner, and with it, the Utah Jazz will finally discover the fate of their top-rated first-round pick, tied with the best odds on the board to land the number-one overall pick and this year's top prospect in Duke's Cooper Flagg.
However, even if the Jazz don't get fortune to come their way in the form of the number-one pick, don't count Utah out from making a bold move up the board to acquire that top selection if the front office can put an appealing package together.
ESPN insider Shams Charania alluded to the idea that the Jazz could take a look at such a move up the board to number one during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, noting that Utah could be "trying to go for it" with a trade up, in the event they don't win Monday's lottery.
"They have like 13-14 first-round picks that they can use in trades,” Charania said. “I’m not saying they’re going to use all of them to go get number one and Cooper Flagg, but I did some research there for you, they’ve got over a dozen first-round picks... Even if they don't get the number one pick, they're going to be trying to go for it."
With the Jazz's bounty of first-rounders at their disposal, the front office can take an aggressive approach to moving up the board, if they like what they see from Flagg enough to sell the farm for his services.
It could be a tough expectation for any team fortunate to land number-one to part ways with a talent like Flagg, one who's been dubbed as the top prospect in the class since the start of this season, and would likely be a borderline-untouchable asset for anyone able to pick him up. But even with a sizable challenge at hand, it won't stop Danny Ainge and Co. from trying their best to do so.
Regardless, the Jazz have a 14.0% chance as is to get their hands on Flagg via the luck of the draw, and with it, secure a franchise cornerstone for their rebuild across the foreseeable future. Time will tell if the ping-pong balls will fall their way for the number-one pick in what would be their first time in franchise history.
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will get rolling on ESPN at 5 PM MT in Chicago.
