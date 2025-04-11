ESPN Reveals Jazz's Potential Luka Doncic Trade Package
The NBA world was shaken up in a drastic way earlier this season as a result of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks enacting the biggest trade deadline move in NBA history to send budding superstar Luka Doncic to LA in exchange for Anthony Davis.
It was a trade that shook up headlines like none other, with Doncic now residing in Los Angeles as one of the team's franchise cornerstones for the foreseeable future. However, with such a huge move going down, it leads to a fun question to ponder in the months after the dust has settled: what could other teams have offered in exchange for the Mavericks' All-NBA guard?
In the case of the Utah Jazz, they've been stockpiling future assets across recent years like young players and draft picks to have the shot at making a move like this, and while the Mavericks seemingly didn't discuss with other teams besides the Lakers about moving Doncic, perhaps the Jazz could've offered an interesting package their way for his services.
ESPN recently dove into some potential alternate Doncic packages that could've gone down instead of the Lakers deal, including a blueprinted move involving the Jazz and their own respective offer to land the All-NBA star.
Here's the package ESPN's Bobby Marks outlined:
Jazz receive: Luka Doncic
Mavericks receive: John Collins, Isaiah Collier, Taylor Hendricks, two 2027 first-round picks (most favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota, Utah), 2029 first-round pick (most favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota; if 6-30, and Utah)
"The Jazz have, by far, the best collection of first-round picks to offer in a deal for Doncic," Marks wrote. "But after nearly three years of rebuilding, would Utah sacrifice it for a shot at Doncic?"
It's an interesting haul for the Jazz to give up. Yet, if the opportunity to take that risk on Doncic was there, it'd be hard to see an executive like Danny Ainge pass on such a deal to bring in his services.
Sure, there are a few downsides to forfeiting a huge chunk of future assets for Doncic, such as his conditioning, long-term sustainability, defensive ability, and even a potential unwillingness to sign a long-term deal, if he were to reside in Utah.
But still, it's Luka Doncic –– one of the best offensive talents the league has ever seen. Those are risks that all 29 other teams would likely be willing to take on, the Jazz included.
Isaiah Collier has tons of potential as a long-term guard in Utah, Hendricks has shown to be a two-way force before suffering from his season-ending fibula injury, and John Collins has been a routine starter for the Jazz all year when healthy. Despite all of those factors, those three players and then an assortment of first-rounders would be easy to give up for a top-three talent in the league.
However, it's all but a dream for Jazz fans to get their hands on Doncic, as the Lakers are the one who secured that golden opportunity in the end, and therefore winning the sweepstakes.
At least for the Jazz, they'll have those premier assets still on deck, ready to dish out for the next superstar talent hitting the market, whenever and whoever that may be.